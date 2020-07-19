Walter Nichols

NICHOLS, Walter Walter Eugene "Gene" Nichols, age 91, died at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick, GA, in the loving presence of family on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born on July 2, 1928, in South Bend, Indiana to Lavonne L. Nichols and Mary Kathryn Strope Nichols. The oldest of three sons, Gene lived most of his childhood to adult years in the Twin Branch neighborhood of Mishawaka, Indiana. A 1946 graduate of Mishawaka (Indiana) High School, Gene served two years, 1946-48, in the U. S. Navy, Air/Sea Rescue out of NAS Jacksonville, Florida. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to the Mishawaka/South Bend area and employment in several industries, including the Studebaker Corporation where he assembled automobiles that he remained passionate about and proud of his entire life. Leaving the workforce to attend college, Gene earned the Bachelor's (1960) and Master's (1961) Degrees from Indiana University in Bloomington. At IU he received several student leadership awards, was initiated into Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, served as a residence hall counselor and head resident, and was accepted into and completed the training program for College Personnel. Gene's professional career was invested entirely in the University System of Georgia, beginning with his 1961 appointment as Assistant Dean of Students at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, followed by his promotion to Associate Dean of Students. His memories of his days at Tech were dear to him throughout his life, and, in addition to his responsibilities which included an extensive list of student personnel services, he was especially proud to have been the Faculty Advisor to the students who started the FM radio station WREK as well as the Wrestling Club that became a varsity sport. In 1972 Gene was hired as the Dean of Student Affairs at Brunswick (Georgia) Junior College which is now the College of Coastal Georgia. During this tenure he was first elected treasurer and then president of the Southern College Personnel Association which included colleges and universities from 16 southern states. Upon his retirement in 1988, he received the honor of Dean of Student Affairs and Assistant Professor of Education Emeritus from the University System of Georgia. Boats, travel, music, Shakespeare, WWII history, community service...rounded out Gene's long and full life. At Saint James United Methodist Church in Atlanta he served as Superintendent of the Sunday School and taught the teen class. After moving to the Golden Isles of Georgia his many projects included starting the Golden Isles Soccer Club for youth and heading the successful effort to get soccer into the Glynn County Public High Schools. For the latter he was named the Father of Glynn Academy Soccer. In 2019 he was honored with his family by the St. Simons Land Trust for giving back to the community. Gene loved his family beyond measure. On August 19, 1961, he married his graduate school sweetheart, Creta Carter, in her hometown, Jennings, Kansas. Settled in Atlanta, their first son, Scott Eugene, was born in 1965, and in 1971 their second son, Christopher Carter, was born. Following Gene's career move, the family settled on St. Simons Island, Georgia in 1972. Predeceased by both his parents and a brother, Jack Louis Nichols and his wife Kathryn, Gene is survived by his wife of 58 years, Creta; two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott Eugene Nichols and Charmayne of Athens, GA, Christopher Carter Nichols and Andrea of Bishop, GA; two grandchildren, Christopher Carter Nichols, Jr. and Katherine Anne Nichols of Bishop; his brother and sister-in-law, James Allen Nichols and Carol of Blue Ridge, GA; and a number of devoted nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family graveside service was held July 7, at historic Christ Church, Frederica Cemetery, on St. Simons Island. A memorial celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Honoring one of Gene's most cherished and lasting endeavors, memorial contributions may be made to: The W. Eugene Nichols Memorial Fund, Glynn County Schools Boys' and Girls' High School Soccer Programs, C/O Steve Waters, Glynn County Schools Athletic Director, 291 Community Action Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.



