NIED, Jr., Dr. Walter S. Dr. Walter S. Nied Jr., 90, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jane C. Nied; his children and their spouses, Anne Brewer (Roy), and John Nied (Lisa); and many more loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the s Foundation. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at A.S. Turner & Sons. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 25, at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Atlanta, GA. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com. Thank you, Dr. Nied, for your service to our country.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019
