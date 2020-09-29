1/
Walter O'Conor
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

O'CONOR, Walter Brian


Walter Brian O'Conor, 58, of Stone Mountain, died suddenly of natural causes at home on September 20, 2020. Born August 30, 1962 in Decatur, Georgia, Brian was the son of James A. and Ruth W. O'Conor, both now deceased. Surviving are two brothers, James W. O'Conor of New Hampshire and Michael A. O'Conor of Stone Mountain and three sisters, Lynn M. Davenport of Marietta, Anita V. O'Conor of Snellville and Carol O. Jones of Buford. Brian graduated from Wills High School, class of 1981, and went on to earn a Certified Mechanic license from Chattahoochee Technical Institute. Brian worked at a number of auto service and repair shops in the Decatur and Druid Hills areas until his battle with MS made it impossible to work. He had a life-long love of cars, trucks, and machines of all kinds, and loved to tinker. Those who knew him will remember his generous spirit and willingness to help. Always quick with a smile, Brian had a gentle but sharp sense of humor, and enjoyed a good joke. Brian loved animals and gave a home to many orphans and hand-me-downs. He collected classic music from country western to vintage rock, and was a particular fan of The Eagles. Brian's gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A remembrance service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, October 1, at A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA, with burial to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved