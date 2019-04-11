Services
POPE, Walter Walter Pope of Covington, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the age of 79. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Ann Nichols Pope; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Grady Hodges of Mansfield; daughter-in-law, Liz J. Pope; grandchildren, Ashley E. Pope, William Gregory (Will) Pope, Jr.; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service for Mr. Pope will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers Street SW., with Rev. Dr. Douglas Gilreath, Rev. Jan McCoy and Rev. John Ozley officiating with interment following in Covington City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Friday, April 12, from 5:00 7:00 P.M., at Caldwell Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road. Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to: Julia A. Porter United Methodist Church, General Fund, 3 Cotton Street, Porterdale, GA 30014.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019
