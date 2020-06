REID, Walter Craig Visitation Celebration Services will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020, 3pm-5pm, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home. 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Burial will be held Monday, June 15, 4 PM, 2020, at City of Madison Cemetery, Madison, GA. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com