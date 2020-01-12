|
SINCEK, Walter M. Walter M Sincek, Jr. of Alpharetta, GA, died December 17, 2019. He was born in Quantico, Virginia, and grew up in Oceanside Ca. He was very active in sports, excelling in football and baseball. After graduation from Oceanside High School, he attended the University of Washington on a football scholarship. He served eight years in the Army, after which he finished his college education, earning his BA degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. After working many years at the Social Security Administration, he retired from federal civil service in Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Walter M. Sincek, Sr., aunt Frances Vitmeyer, and cherished fur baby Zoey. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Sawls Sincek and fur son Opie; brother Vincent Sincek and his wife Sandy; nephew Andrew Sincek; brother in law William Sawls and his wife Lori; sister-in-law Sharon Sawls Jones and her husband David; niece-in-law Jennifer Sawls Dollander and her husband Mike; and great-nephew and nieces-in-law Will and Stephanie Cannon. All will miss him greatly, as well as numerous friends locally and scattered around the U.S. As challenging as the last few years were, Walter would be the first to tell everyone they should in no way feel sorry for him. To say he lived his life to its fullness would almost be an understatement. Details are not needed, but let's just say he lived his life mostly on his own terms doing what made him happy. Anyone who can honestly make that statement is a lucky person indeed. He was a loving devoted husband, and willing and generous friend. If you had a problem, Walter wanted to fix it, and firmly believed he could. Walter loved nothing better than long conversations over a good bottle (or two) of wine solving the problems of the world. He loved a lively debate, and if he couldn't convince you his point of view was the right one, he just might open a third bottle to close the deal. Don't think you could outlast him; you couldn't. He was an accomplished home chef and his baking skills are legendary at family gatherings and annual holiday and football parties in Birmingham (Roll Tide!). If he showed up without his chocolate torte or New York cheesecake with apricot glaze, chaos would ensue. Special thanks and gratitude are given to Providence Senior Living, Alpharetta, GA, and Agape Hospice for their loving and dedicated care. More than just caregivers, they became and are a true second family. A celebration of life party will be held at a future date. Memorials should be directed to your local Humane Society or your choice of an animal rescue group.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020