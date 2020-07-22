1/1
Walter Stewart
STEWART, Dr. Walter "Walt" Dr Walter "Walt" Stewart went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020, in the company of his wife Sandra at their home in Roswell, GA. He was the only child of Everett and Eva Ree Stewart of Good Hope, GA. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sandra Moreland Stewart. They met in pharmacy school at the University of Georgia before he attended Emory School of Dentistry. Walter was a life member of many dental associations including the ADA, NDDS, Hinman Dental Society, Pierre Fauchard Academy, and International College of Dentists. He practiced dentistry in the Sandy Springs Community from 1969 until his illness in 2015 made him put his hand piece down. In addition to Sandra, he is survived by his daughter, Heather Hingson and husband, Michael of Dunwoody, GA, his son, Scot Stewart and wife, Cathy of Gainesville, GA, his son, Seth Stewart and wife, Katie of Atlanta, GA. He leaves 7 grandchildren, Emily Hingson, Joe Hingson, Sam Stewart, Henry Stewart, Maggie Stewart, Libby Stewart, and Hamilton Stewart. They all affectionately called him Bubbie. Walt left peacefully but it took Parkinson's, A-fib, a seizure disorder, and subdural hematoma to make him go. He loved and lived for the family he raised and as such found his greatest joy watching his children and grandchildren compete in athletics, perform on stage, and work off their transgressions in his dental office or at his cattle farm. He had a limp his whole life due to a childhood illness but somehow managed to walk out of a cotton field in Walton County, GA to become a pharmacist and then a dentist. He was as stubborn as the mules he tended to as a boy and anyone who bet he could not do something soon lost what they wagered (except for that time at the Grand Canyon). He was a gifted conversationalist and he fixed the broken hearts of his lifelong patients, along with their smiles, with his patient style and listening ear. We will miss his infectious grin, his unmatched ability with curse words and the way he danced even when confined to a wheelchair. In his honor we all "do the Bubbie" and shed a tear at his passing. In his final years, Walter joined "Aloha to Aging" which serves folks with similar brain injuries to his. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to: Aloha to Aging, Inc., 1612 Morningside Trace, Marietta, GA 30062 or https://alohatoaging.org/ways-of-giving/.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Walter is going to be missed by so many people. For the short time that I knew Walter I got to know a gentle, loving, happy soul. I will miss our weekly visits at Amy's Place. Love and condolences to Sandra and her family.
Cynthia (Cindy) Tynes
Friend
July 22, 2020
I was honored to have Dr. Stewart as my dentist for almost 40 years. As a doctor, he instilled confidence that your teeth were being looked after by a true professional and expert. As a person, he was always kind and interested in what was going on in his patient's lives. He clearly lived life to the fullest and leaves behind a wonderful family as his legacy. The Collins family is proud to have called Dr. Stewart our dentist and our friend.
Chip Collins
July 22, 2020
Walter’s legacy lives on at our home in Alabama with a wealth of maple trees that are all offsprings of the large maple in he and Sandra’s front yard. We were fortunate to have met and been befriended by Walter as we watched our sons play football at Sewanee. He will be missed!
Louie & Brenda Fryer
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
