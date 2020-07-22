Walter Stewart

I was honored to have Dr. Stewart as my dentist for almost 40 years. As a doctor, he instilled confidence that your teeth were being looked after by a true professional and expert. As a person, he was always kind and interested in what was going on in his patient's lives. He clearly lived life to the fullest and leaves behind a wonderful family as his legacy. The Collins family is proud to have called Dr. Stewart our dentist and our friend.

Chip Collins