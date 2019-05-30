Resources
More Obituaries for Walter THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter THOMPSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Michael Gainesville, GA Walter Michael Thompson, 61, husband of Mary Hayes Thompson, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Born in Greenville County, SC, he was a son of the late Everett Lee and Mary Elizabeth Reeves Thompson. An entrepreneur, he was a former owner of Atlanta Women's Fitness Club, North Georgia Athletic Club, and New Life Fitness World. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Tonya June Thompson of Greenville, SC; sons, Michael James Thompson of Gainesville, GA, Brandon Moore Thompson of Hershey, PA; sister, Kathy Sanders of Williamston, SC; brothers, Donnie Thompson of Powdersville, SC, Roger Thompson of Piedmont, SC, Alan Thompson of Greenville, SC; and two grandchildren, Abigail June Matheus and Bowen Charles Thompson. He was predeceased by a brother, Wayne Everett Thompson; and nephew, Zachary Wayne Thompson. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Pelzer Church of God. The service will follow at noon, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont. Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.