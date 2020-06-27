Walter Whelchel

WHELCHEL, Walter O'Neal Walter O'Neal Whelchel, age 88 of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 25, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Walter was born in Marietta, GA to Effie Mae McCurley and W. L. Whelchel on February 16, 1932. He went to school at Osborn High School in Marietta, GA. He married Mary Elizabeth Mann on October 19, 1963 in Atlanta, GA. He graduated from Georgia State University and received a Master's degree from Georgia Tech. He worked as a Finance Manager for several automobile dealers in Atlanta for more than 35 years. He served his country in the Army following college. He was a long time member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling with family, especially in the New England area and in the Mountains of North Carolina. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Effie Mae McCurley and W.L. Whelchel. Walter is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Mann Whelchel, his daughter, Sharon Elizabeth "Beth" Whelchel, his son, Walter O'Neal Whelchel, Jr. (Angela) and his granddaughter, Georgia Elizabeth Whelchel. A graveside service will be held for the family at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia with Reverend Bill Givens from Wieuca Road Baptist Church officiating. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be given to Wieuca Road Baptist Church.