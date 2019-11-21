|
WALLER, Jr., Dr. Walton Purnell "Tony" Dr. Walton ("Tony") Purnell Waller, Jr. was born in Fort Bragg, NC on November 29, 1961. Tony received his B.S. degree from Morehouse College and his D.V.M. degree from Tuskegee University. Dr. Waller was a beloved veterinarian for over 20 years in the Canton, GA area. In recognition of his genuine love for animals, the family encourages contributions to the following no kill animal shelters: Humane Society of Cobb County (humanecobb.com) and Furkids (furkids.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 21, 2019