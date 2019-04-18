|
|
SMITH, Wanda Britt Wanda Britt Smith, age 69 of Dacula, GA, died suddenly onday, April 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Danny Newbern will officiate. Wanda is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Wimmer) Moore and husband Stephen, Dacula; grandchildren, Sara Kulwicki, Alexandra Kopczynski, Mina Wimmer, Micha Wimmer; brother, Benny Britt and wife Elaine, Locust Grove. Wanda was born in Atlanta, GA and was a life long resident of the area. She worked in banking for 33 years, with Tucker Federal and then RBC Bank. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Wanda at hamiltonmillchapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019