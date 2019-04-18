Services
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Britt SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wanda Britt SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Wanda Britt Wanda Britt Smith, age 69 of Dacula, GA, died suddenly onday, April 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Danny Newbern will officiate. Wanda is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Wimmer) Moore and husband Stephen, Dacula; grandchildren, Sara Kulwicki, Alexandra Kopczynski, Mina Wimmer, Micha Wimmer; brother, Benny Britt and wife Elaine, Locust Grove. Wanda was born in Atlanta, GA and was a life long resident of the area. She worked in banking for 33 years, with Tucker Federal and then RBC Bank. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Wanda at hamiltonmillchapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Download Now