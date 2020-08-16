1/
Wanda Carpenter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARPENTER, Wanda Wanda Covington Carpenter, age 86, of Lilburn, GA., went to her Heavenly Home Thursday evening, August 13, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Lilburn First Baptist Church with Dr. Carl Marshall and Rev. Matthew Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She was born in Mountain Home, AR to Norman Robert and Ottalene Haugh Covington. She taught Elementary and High School in Columbus, GA from the early 1960s until 1977, with most of that time being at Jordan Vocational High School and Spencer High School. From 1977 until 1994 she taught Senior English at Parkview High School in Lilburn, GA. "Momma C", as she was known by her students, was recognized by "Who's Who Among America's Teachers" and was involved in and supported numerous charities focused on helping children. She was an active member of Lilburn First Baptist Church. She received her education from Wayland Baptist College A.A., Plainview, TX, Bachelors in Secondary English, Auburn University, Auburn, AL, M.E.D. Administration and M.A. Secondary English, Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA. She is preceded in death in 1992 by her husband, Rev. Frank Lee Carpenter, Sr., her father, Norman R. Covington and her mother, Ottalene Haugh Covington, and sister, Billie Sue Doynow. She is survived by her children, Frank Lee Carpenter, Jr., Bob Gaines Carpenter, Roxane Carpenter Bobo, grandchildren, Robert Gaines Carpenter, Jr., Christopher Matthew Carpenter and Larry Lee Bobo, Jr. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you may make donations to the United Craftsmen Children's Shoe Drive. Donations may be mailed to UCCSD, Inc., 1227 Rockbridge Road, Suite 208-72, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 or online at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/OTExNDE= Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 until 4 pm, and Monday from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 pm at the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Lilburn First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Interment
Lilburn First Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved