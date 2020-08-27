1/1
Wanda Conner
CONNER, Wanda N. Wanda N. Conner, age 81, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, August 28, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Reverend Donald Richards officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM, at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, August 27, from 5 PM until 7 PM, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. An online guest book is located at: www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
AUG
28
Interment
01:30 PM
Green Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 419-9234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
