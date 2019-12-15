|
HALL, Wanda L. Mrs. Wanda L. Hall of Newnan passed away December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Daniel Capes and is survived by her husband of 69 years, Clyde L. Hall of Newnan; daughters, Donna Batts and her husband Stephen of Ellijay; Cathy Capes and her husband David of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Jenn Smith (Ben), John Batts (Kim), Bryan Capes (Carolina) and Jordan Capes and 9 great grandchildren. Mrs. Hall was a member of Heatherwood Baptist Church. She loved flower arranging and china painting but most of all family get togethers. She was a wonderful hostess. She was known for her beautiful smile and her kind and gentle spirit. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 3 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Batts officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019