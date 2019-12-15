Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Hall Obituary
HALL, Wanda L. Mrs. Wanda L. Hall of Newnan passed away December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Daniel Capes and is survived by her husband of 69 years, Clyde L. Hall of Newnan; daughters, Donna Batts and her husband Stephen of Ellijay; Cathy Capes and her husband David of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Jenn Smith (Ben), John Batts (Kim), Bryan Capes (Carolina) and Jordan Capes and 9 great grandchildren. Mrs. Hall was a member of Heatherwood Baptist Church. She loved flower arranging and china painting but most of all family get togethers. She was a wonderful hostess. She was known for her beautiful smile and her kind and gentle spirit. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 3 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Batts officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -