Services
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Interment
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery.
Wanda Hulsey Obituary
HULSEY, Wanda Jean Wanda Jean Hulsey, age 80 of Eatonton, died Monday, October 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Willie Hogan; daughter, JennyLen Bowden; son, Ricky Price; grandchildren, Jacob Hulsey, Haelyn Hooks and sister, Dorothy Folds. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Billy Hulsey; sons, Dennis Hulsey, Randy Price; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Darrell Hooks, Lisa and Jerry Harbin; grandchildren, Tyler, Taft, Jennifer, Randy, Brandon, Justin, Adam, Jackie, Jody; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Southerly, Copelan, Morgan, Lane, and Bryson. Mrs. Hulsey was a member of the Daughters of the Nile and was a part of the Order of Eastern Star Panthersville chapter. She retired after 44 years as Vice President of American Southern Insurance Company. She was an avid Georgia Bull Dawgs fan. She loved shopping and most of all spending time with her family. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2019
