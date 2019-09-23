|
|
|
KEETON, Wanda Colene Wanda Colene Keeton of Lithonia, GA passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Violet Burnett and Arthur Barnes; and brother-in-law Howard Darnell. She is survived by her sister, Alene Darnell of Colhutta, GA; brother, Denson Barnes (Penny) of Lithonia, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Herby and Carol Burnett of Lawrenceville, GA; brother and sister-in-law, John and Terri Burnett of Conyers, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Donna Burnett of McDonough, GA; good friend, Dixie Smith; and many loving nieces and nephews. Colene was born in a shack in Ellijay, GA on October 21, 1938. She attended Berry College where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. Colene retired from the Atlanta Journal Constitution where she had a very successful career lasting 35 years. She will be dearly missed and loved by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 23, 2019