LENTZ (EAKIN), Wanda Louise Wanda Louise Eakin Lentz, age 72, lost her 3rd battle with Lymphoma cancer on February 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Edwin Johnie Eakin and Emma Lou Hodges Eakin and sister Shirley E. Bernhard. Wanda is survived by her husband of 37 years Kenneth 'Ken' Lentz, three children, Angela 'Angie' Wellmaker (Steve), Kristian 'Kris' Lentz (Kristy), Dee Dee Whitley (Richard), granddaughter, Victoria 'Tori' Wellmaker, grandsons, Connor and Cody Lentz and step-grandchildren, Christopher and Katherine Sand, sister, Barbara E. Mitchell, brothers, John, Rusty, Preston and Michael (Mary) Eakin, several nieces, nephews and Cleo the cat. Wanda loved life and arts and crafts, quilting, macramé, plastic canvas, crocheting, knitting and recently beading and jewelry making and enjoyed teaching anyone who wanted to learn. She would lend a hand when needed and was always giving. Her biggest gift to our family is our family tree she has worked so diligently on since the late 1980's. Her legacy will live on through her family. Wanda was cremated and the family will have a memorial service at a later time.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020