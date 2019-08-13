|
|
|
McGUINN, (Carraway) Wanda Wanda Carraway McGuinn of Tucker, GA died Aug. 9, 2019, peacefully at home at the age of 90. Born May 19, 1929, in Felda, FL to Curtis and Jesse Carraway, Wanda was an infant when her father died. She was raised by her mother and father's brother, Leslie Carraway, the only Daddy she ever knew in a loving home in Vero Beach, FL. Wanda enjoyed small town life with her friends and family, learning to drive before she had a license, working at the local drug store, and attending church regularly even when others in the family did not. Despite growing up during the Great Depression she felt blessed. In 1946 Wanda met Claude B. McGuinn, a handsome young WW II veteran, at a high school football game. Claude was a lineman for AT&T and they began to write letters and court long-distance. They married on Sept. 3, 1947, when Wanda was 18 years old. A year later settled in the Atlanta area where they raised six sons and one daughter. Also in 1946, she attended a convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Cleveland, OH, and in 1961, after her own in-depth study of the Scriptures, she dedicated her life to Jehovah God and was baptized. With so many children, Wanda's life was extremely busy and left little time for her own interests. After having been a full-time wife and mother for 22 years she went to work for Southern Bell and later Texaco. At age 60 she retired from a career at Siemens as a key punch operator. After retirement Wanda was free to pursue other interests. She loved to travel, read, attend her Christian meetings and associate with her friends despite her physical limitations. Wanda and Claude were married nearly 64 years, with Claude preceding her in death exactly eight years to the day. Wanda was also preceded in death by three sons, Curtis Barry McGuinn, Steve Allan McGuinn, and Claude B. "Mac" McGuinn, Jr., as well as one granddaughter, Katherine Ann McGuinn. Wanda is survived by one brother, Leon Leslie Carraway (Pearl); three of her sons, James Leslie (Billie), Michael Chris (Pamela), and Jeffrey Brett, as well as her daughter Melinda Susan (Harry); daughter-in-law Ruth Ann; and a host of other relatives. She was very proud of her 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Affectionately known as "Diz" by her husband, "Mama" by her children, and "Grandmommie" by her grandchildren and dozens of others, Wanda was the grande dame of the McGuinn family and her loss leaves a hole in our hearts. Her sweet, sassy, and Southern personality was one of a kind. The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. by Brother Russell Titmus. A private family burial will be held on Thursday morning.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2019