Wanda Scroggy
1930 - 2020
SCROGGY, Wanda Wanda Lee Nagel Scroggy, age 89, of Flowery Branch, passed away on Tuesday, May 26. No immediate services are planned, but celebrations of her life will be held in the near future. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Scroggy; parents, William Harrison Nagel and Kathryn Elizabeth Perry Nagel; sisters, Laverna Jean Nagel Schutte and Patricia Joan Nagel Shepherd; niece, Terry Scott and nephew, Richard Schutte. Mrs. Scroggy is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Ron and Linda Scroggy of Edisto Beach, SC and Scott Scroggy of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Jennifer Waits of Villa Rica, GA, Josh Scroggy of Toronto, ON and Amberleigh Scroggy of Deer Run, NC; great-grandchildren, Brannon Scroggy, Nyckolas, Landon and Matthew Waits, Essen and Willow Scroggy and Natalie Duran; nieces, Elaine Crosby, Sharon Switzer, Kathryn Gerke, Mary Lavine and nephews, Thomas Schutte and Rodger Shepherd. She also received in home assistance for the past several years from Helen Howard of Flowery Branch. Mrs. Scroggy was born December 30, 1930 in Happy Hollow, OH and graduated Springfield (Ohio) South High School, later studying at The Ohio State University. She was married on October 22, 1949 and remained so for the next 56 years. She relocated to Decatur, GA, with her family in 1973 and later moved to Flowery Branch, GA. She worked from the age of 12, progressed through the mortgage banking industry, holding Vice-President positions for several companies as well as serving as President of the Georgia Mortgage Bankers Association-Services Division. After attempting retirement, she joined America's Home Place in Gainesville, GA, where she worked in the scanning department until her early 80's. Her love of her family and friends will be a lasting memory of all of the lives she touched. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 30, 2020
Miss Wanda was a highly spirited woman- Gary and I will miss her smile and fun personality. All her card friends miss her smiling face. Wanda will be organizing heaven soon!
Gary and Elizabeth Pelletier
Friend
May 29, 2020
Mom was a trailblazer and a example of strength for all that knew her. She loved her family above everything. Praying that Gods loving arms are wrapped around her for all eternity. ❤❤
Ron and Linda Scroggy
Son
May 29, 2020
My dearest Wanda. We had so many talks about you wanting me to remember all of the good times after you were gone. Thank you for giving me so many wonderful memories. And wow, we had the memories. I cant imagine, nor do I want to imagine, what my life would have been without you. You gave me a sense of purpose. You let me know that making mistakes is sometimes the only way to learn. You always told me that everyone has something to give, even those who have very little. And, one of my favorites, Put your face moisturizer on before you brush your teeth and that way it will have time to soak in before you put on your makeup. I was afraid that I would miss your smile, but since you wore it even in the worst of times, it is still with me. I think of you, and theres that smile. I feel so selfish wishing you were still here, but Ill keep working on that. Im so glad you are no longer suffering, not that you ever complained. You just didnt. I can hear you saying, Theres always someone who has it worse. There are more lessons than Ill mention here, but I was listening all along the way. Thank you for everything. I love you so much it hurts. I mean it really hurts. Give Mother and Terry a kiss from me. Love, SheShe
Sharon Switzer
Family
