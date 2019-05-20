Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Wardell STUDGEON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wardell J. STUDGEON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wardell J. STUDGEON Obituary
STUDGEON, Wardrell J. Celebration of Life Services for Wardrell J. Studgeon, age 73, will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11AM at Saint Philip AME Church-240 Candler Rd SE, Atlanta, GA. Dr. William D. Watley, PhD - Senior Pastor. Viewing/Visitation will be TODAY, Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10am-8pm; WAKE from 7pm-8pm at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Entombment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd, Ellenwood GA. Please visit http://www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home (South Dekalb Chapel)-(404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now