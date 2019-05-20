|
|
Celebration of Life Services for Wardrella J. Studgeon, age 73, will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11AM at Saint Philip AME Church-240 Candler Rd SE, Atlanta, GA. Dr. William D. Watley, PhD - Senior Pastor. Viewing/Visitation will be TODAY, Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10am-8pm; WAKE from 7pm-8pm at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Entombment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd, Ellenwood GA. Please visit http://www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home (South Dekalb Chapel)-(404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2019