Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church North
540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church North
Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW
Atlanta,, GA
View Map
Warnice Nalls Obituary
NALLS, Warnice Erika Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Warnice Erika Nalls will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Antioch Baptist Church North, 540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Rev. Kenneth Lamont Alexander, pastor. Instate 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Willard E. Nalls, Jr. She leaves behind in loving memory her mother, Mrs. Effie G. Nalls; a sister, Ms. Wanda E. Nalls; two brothers, Mr. Willard E. Nalls, III; and Mr. Wendrell E. Nalls; and many extended family and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, (404)-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2019
