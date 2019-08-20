|
|
NALLS, Warnice Erika Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Warnice Erika Nalls will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Antioch Baptist Church North, 540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Rev. Kenneth Lamont Alexander, pastor. Instate 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Willard E. Nalls, Jr. She leaves behind in loving memory her mother, Mrs. Effie G. Nalls; a sister, Ms. Wanda E. Nalls; two brothers, Mr. Willard E. Nalls, III; and Mr. Wendrell E. Nalls; and many extended family and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, (404)-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2019