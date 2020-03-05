|
|
FAGLIER, Warren Richard Warren Faglier, age 83, of Alpharetta, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Corley Faglier, sister Sylvia McNeely, son Rich (Patti) Faglier, daughter Jill Vogt, grandchildren Kelsey (Sam) Harvey, Colton Harvey and Brooke (Derek) Pitts, great-grandchildren Caroline, Layton and Laina Pitts and several nieces and nephews. Warren was a member of Kingwood Methodist Church. He served 29 years in the Army Reserve and retired at the rank of Full Colonel. He also retired from Georgia Power after 29 years of service. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at Kingswood Methodist Church in Dunwoody with Rev. Charles Broome officiating. The family will receive visitors at a reception immediately following the service. Burial will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kingswood Methodist Church, or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020