HAWKINS, Warren Candler Warren Candler Hawkins, age 98, of Acworth, Georgia passed away on Sunday March 8, 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather and brother. Warren serviced his country in the US Navy in WWII. He retired from the Rail Road after 40 plus years and was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints. Warren is survived by his daughters, Mary Ellen Rowan, Sharon Gail Hawkins, sons,Warren David Hawkins, James Matthew Hawkins, John Thomas Hawkins, Steven Mark Hawkins, brother, Walter Eugene Hawkins. 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Warren was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Rosemary. A visitation for Warren will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home Kennesaw, Georgia. Graveside service will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery Temple GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2020