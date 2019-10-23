|
JOBE, Warren Yancey Warren Yancey Jobe, 78, of Atlanta died early Saturday morning on October 19, 2019, at his home at Lenbrook. Warren was born November 12, 1940, in Mebane, NC, to Frances Malone Jobe and Talmadge Jobe. He attended Mebane High School and was named Most Outstanding Senior. He was a key member of the 1957 basketball team that won the State Championship while winning 57 straight games. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he played on the freshman golf team. He was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity and served as Treasurer. He graduated in 1963 with a BS in Business Administration and Accounting. Upon graduation, he began a career in public accounting with Arthur Andersen & Co in Charlotte, NC. He met his future wife, Sally Crumpler at the wedding of his neighbor. They were married in Burlington, NC, on June 6, 1964 and lived in Charlotte, NC, where their 2 sons Warren, Jr., 1966, and Cooper, 1968, were born. In 1968, he accepted a transfer with AA & Co to Atlanta, GA, as a Tax Manager assigned to the Southern Company. In 1971, Southern Company hired him as their Tax Manager. This began his long career with the Southern Company and Georgia Power Company. In 1981, he attended Harvard Business School and was awarded an Executive MBA. He was named VP and Chief Financial Officer in 1982, a position he held for 16 years. He was instrumental in establishing the Georgia Power Foundation in 1986, and later the Southern Company Foundation in 2000 after being named Executive VP of the Southern Company in 1998. He was dedicated to community service and served on many not-for-profit boards. He was a longtime member of the Atlanta Rotary Club, serving as President in 1996-1997. He was Chair of the Metro Atlanta YMCA, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Oglethorpe University (on which he served for 30 years), a VP for the Atlanta Olympic Games, and Honorary Chair of A Family Affair, which raises money for Alzheimer's research, to name just a few. He loved the game of golf and was a member of Peachtree Golf Club and the Capital City Club. Warren retired in 2000 after 30 years with Southern Company and Georgia Power Company. After retirement, he served on several corporate boards, including UniSource Energy in Tucson, AZ, Blue Cross Blue Shield of GA, WellPoint Health Network in Thousand Oaks, CA, and Anthem in Indianapolis, IN. He leaves behind his loving family: wife of 55 years Sally; sons Warren, Jr. and his longtime friend and partner Laura Sollod of Charlottesville, VA, and Cooper and his wife Carmen, of Atlanta; grandsons Eli and Everett Jobe aged 9; brother Talmadge Jobe and wife Linda of Greensboro, NC; sister Luanne Nicholson and husband Tom of Fayetteville, NC; sisters-in-law, Peg Ladd of Burlington, NC, and Clara Bitter of Asheville, NC, and 5 nephews and 4 nieces. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oglethorpe University, Atlanta Metro YMCA, Respite Care-Atlanta, or a . A funeral will be held at Peachtree Presbyterian Church at 2 PM on Friday, October 25th, with a reception after in the Williams Center at the church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2019