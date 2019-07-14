WOOD, Jr., Warren Simon Warren Simon Wood, Jr. died July 8, 2019 at age 80 in Atlanta, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at Kingswood United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, Ga. on Monday July 15 at 2:00 PM. Warren was born to Warren S. Wood, Sr. and Anne Estes Wood February 13, 1939 in Pickens, SC, joining his older sister, Anne. In 1941, the Family moved to Newport News, VA. At the age of 6, Warren was diagnosed with polio. He overcame polio and went on to be a fierce competitor on the gridiron, track and field, and in all areas of his life. Warren was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Coral Gables High School in Florida in 1957. Shortly thereafter he entered the Army and headed to boot camp at Fort Jackson, SC. Warren served his country in the Army and the Coast Guard and was honorably discharged. Warren was a 1963 graduate of the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company Apprentice School. Warren spent 42 years working at the shipyard and retired as a Master Shipbuilder 1999. Warren married his sweetheart Betty Patricia Pritchard November 18, 1961, they remained happily married until his death. He and Betty attended First Baptist Church of Newport News where he served as a Deacon and was an active member of the Rotary Club of Smithfield, The Propeller Club Port of Newport News and The May Club. Warren will be remembered for his love and commitment to his wife, Betty, his family, his friends, his shipyard and the Tidewater. Warren was always wearing a smile and he filled every room he ever walked into. He was a kind, sweet soul, full of compassion and understanding. Warren will be missed like no other! Warren is survived by his wife, Betty, his three sons, Warren Gregory Wood, Charles Furman Wood and William Armstrong Wood (Susan), his grandchildren, Lily, Jack, Carter, Parker and Patrick Wood and his sister Anne Wood Armstrong (William). The family wishes to thank the Staff at Seasons Hospice in Cumming, GA for the wonderful care they showed Warren and his family during his stay there. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the USO of Georgia, the Propeller Club-Port of Newport News or . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019