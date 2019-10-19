Services
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Glen Haven Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Young Obituary
YOUNG, Warren Warren Young, age 78 of Conyers, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruby Young. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Young; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy (Jimmy) Goolsby; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd (Susan) Young, Timmy (Crystal) Young; grandchildren, Nathan (Kristin) Goolsby, Hannah (Sam) Stephens, Alexis (Ryan) Gasque, Skyler (Aaron) Ayala, Jarret Young, Bryson Young, Colton Young, Taelon Young, Caiden Young, Traton Young; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, and 1 sister. Mr. Young was a member and Deacon at Glen Haven Baptist Church. He was a retired plumber. Funeral Services will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 1 PM at Glen Haven Baptist Church with Pastor Warren Green, Rev. Ralph Easterwood and Jimmy Goolsby officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 20, from 5 PM - 8:30 PM, at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
Download Now