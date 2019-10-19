|
|
YOUNG, Warren Warren Young, age 78 of Conyers, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruby Young. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Young; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy (Jimmy) Goolsby; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd (Susan) Young, Timmy (Crystal) Young; grandchildren, Nathan (Kristin) Goolsby, Hannah (Sam) Stephens, Alexis (Ryan) Gasque, Skyler (Aaron) Ayala, Jarret Young, Bryson Young, Colton Young, Taelon Young, Caiden Young, Traton Young; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, and 1 sister. Mr. Young was a member and Deacon at Glen Haven Baptist Church. He was a retired plumber. Funeral Services will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 1 PM at Glen Haven Baptist Church with Pastor Warren Green, Rev. Ralph Easterwood and Jimmy Goolsby officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 20, from 5 PM - 8:30 PM, at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019