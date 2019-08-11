|
SHANNON, Warrena L. Celebration of Life Viewing and Family Visitation for Mrs. Warrena L. Shannon will be held at Murray Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, William D. Shannon. She is survived by daughters, Lisa D. Shannon, Tina R. Shannon, and Kim L. Holloway; grandchildren, Zoey Smith, Shannon Smith, and Nicholas Holloway; aunt, Mrs. Olee Lawson Arp; sisters-in-law, Jenifer Lawson and Elnora Lawson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Monday, public viewing will be from 9 AM - 9 PM with Family Visitation 7 PM - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. With a thankful heart, we appreciate all the love and care given by Mrs. Brenda Troup.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019