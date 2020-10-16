1/
Waverly Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBINSON, Waverly E. Home Going Services for Mr. Waverly E. Robinson, age 80, will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11AM (50 people maximum) at the AVONDALE/SCOTTDALE Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 351 N. Clarendon Ave, Scottdale, GA. Viewing TODAY, Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. INTERMENT, Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for Live Streaming info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes- (404)241-5656

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
AVONDALE/SCOTTDALE Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. South DeKalb Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved