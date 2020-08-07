1/2
Waymon Norwood
NORWOOD, Jr., Waymon D. Graveside funeral rites for Waymon D. Norwood, Jr., of Decatur, will be 12:00 (noon) Saturday, August 8, 2020 at College Park Cemetery (Virginia Ave.). He passed July 29. A native of Jesup, GA, Waymon Norwood, 78, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. Waymon Norwood had a distinguished career in aviation and defense electronics at Lockheed-Martin (Marietta). He provided outstanding leadership to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union (IAM Local 709) and the Atlanta-North Georgia Labor Council. He was also part of the leadership of the DeKalb County Chapter of the NAACP. Those who cherish the memory of Waymon D. Norwood include: his wife, Jessie Cloud Norwood, four children, seven siblings, several grandchildren, other relatives, and many friends and colleagues. Viewing 2-6 PM. today at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Dr. S.E. (at Memorial Dr.). COVID-19 precautions and social distancing apply at the funeral home and at the cemetery. www.grissom-clark-fh.com 404-373-3191.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
AUG
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
College Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
404-373-3191
