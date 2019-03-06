RAGAN, Waymon Eugene Waymon Eugene Ragan, 87, of Marietta, left this earth and met his Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 4, 2019. Born July 14, 1931, in southwest Atlanta, Waymon grew up with his parents, grandmother, and three siblings. He met his sweetheart, BeNette Coop, when she was fourteen and he eighteen. Waymon and BeNette wed on June 19, 1954 and were blessed with a loving marriage of nearly 65 years. Their partnership is an example of unconditional love and sacrifice. Waymon graduated from Georgia Tech in 1954 with a Mechanical Engineering degree and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U. S. Air Force. An avid Tech fan, he held season football tickets for 55 years and basketball tickets for 35 years, and for 64 consecutive years, he contributed to the GT Alumni Association. Obtaining the rank of Captain, Waymon was an Air Force pilot responsible for military personnel transport. He participated in Operation Safe Haven Hungarian Airlift, evacuating more than 10,000 refugees as the Soviets suppressed the Hungarian Revolution against communism. He was hand-picked by a top general to be his personal pilot during the Cold War for a global diplomatic tour. In the '50s and '60s, Waymon served as Past Master of Piedmont Lodge No. 447, Past High Priest of Mt. Zion Chapter #16, Past Illustrious Master of Jason Burr Council #13, and Past Commander of Coeur De Lion Commandery No. 4. He was a lifetime member of Yaarab Temple Shriners International. In 1964, Waymon and his brother, Charles, took over their father's plumbing business. Together they grew Ragan Mechanical Contractors into a thriving company. In 1987, Waymon and his son, Wayne, launched Ragan Enterprises. Today it is run by Wayne, daughter Lori, and grandson Corey. Waymon never retired. His last day in the office was four weeks ago. Waymon would not want these accolades or for you to know how he continually served the local church and lived a life of outrageous generosity. He'd rather you celebrate his relationship with God, which always impacted everyone around him, and for you to see his love for his family. Waymon joyously awaits the arrival of his wife, BeNette; his sister, Dorothy Cook; his daughter, Lori Ragan Harkey (Robert), and his sons, Wayne Ragan and Larry Ragan (Karen); his grandchildren, Cathryn Maxey (Tim), Ryan Harrelson, Corey Ragan (Tara), Ben Ragan, Luke Ragan, and Cameron Ragan; and his great-grandchildren, Peyton Maxey, McKenzie Maxey, Aidan Harrelson, Matthew Harrelson, and Caleb Ragan. Waymon's final words to you are: "Go, Jackets!" Visitation will be held March 6, 2019, from 5:008:00 PM at HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill Funeral Home, 1157 Old Canton Rd, Marietta, GA. A Celebration of Life Service will be March 7, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Eastside Baptist Church, 2450 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the W. E. Ragan Memorial Fund for both the Waymon Caleb Ragan Spinal Muscular Atrophy Care Fund and CULTURELink International Ministries (WERaganMemorialFund.com or by check to W. E. Ragan Memorial Fund, PO Box 6623, Marietta, GA, 30065). Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary