1/1
Wayne Blackwood
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKWOOD, Wayne Claude Wayne Claude Blackwood, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Wayne was born in Dewy Rose, GA on January 1, 1938, to Sarah Brown, a schoolteacher, and Claude Blackwood, a decorated WWII officer in Darby's Rangers, which evolved into the U.S. Army Rangers. He met his wife Joyce in 3rd grade and never left her side for 75 years, including 63 years of marriage. Wayne graduated from Elbert County High School and attended Clemson University and John Marshall Law School. He began a 44-year career in the automobile business in Atlanta and eventually settled in Rome as "Big Wayne," owner of Wayne Blackwood Ford Lincoln Mercury, and later Parkway Ford. He was a hunter, a fisherman, a Georgia football fan who attended every Georgia game for decades; but most of all, Wayne was a car man. He is a member of the Georgia Drag Racing Hall of Fame who earned the nickname "Crazy" while racing Shelby Mustangs under the sponsorship of Carroll Shelby. In the early 2000's, after years of Wayne advocating for a Lincoln truck, Lincoln introduced the first ever luxury truck named "The Blackwood." Wayne is survived by his wife, Joyce Lunsford Blackwood; his daughter, Joy Blackwood Puckett and her husband Jett Puckett; and his grandson, Jett Wayne Puckett, and his wife Campbell Hunt Puckett. Due to COVID-19, a family-only funeral will be held on Saturday, September 26, at Berry Funeral Home with burial in the Dewy Rose Baptist Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life ceremony with friends and family will be held at a later date. Floral arrangements are by Petal Pusher Florist, 706-283-5212, and should be delivered to Berry Funeral Home, 1265 Washington Highway, Elberton, GA 30635, 706-283-5142, www.berryfh.com, on Friday, September 25.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 20, 2020
Wayne, my neighbor and friend. I will miss seeing you and listening to your amazing stories. When I needed an answer I could usually find you and the answer you knew. Thank you for helping me out with my many projects. Joyce my sweet friend. I will be here for you.
Regina Rainwater
Neighbor
September 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kathie and Wayne Lunsford
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved