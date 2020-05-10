|
DRYE, Wayne Wayne Monroe Drye, age 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Born in Oakboro, NC, Wayne lived an extraordinary life guided by the philosophy of PMA, Positive Mental Attitude. A graduate of Wingate University, Wayne served in the U.S. Army Reserves and began his insurance career with Combined Insurance Company of America. In 1992, Wayne founded his own company, World Insurance Association, Inc. For 28 years, Wayne served as the President & CEO of WIA and grew the organization to serve clients in all 50 states in the US and abroad. Wayne is survived by his wife Mary, sons John and wife Rhonda, Rich and wife Tracy, and beloved grandchildren Sydney, Austin, William and Madison Drye. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara and husband Chris Whitley. Wayne had a special bond with all of his nieces and nephews. In Lieu of Flowers, the family is encouraging friends to support Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Please visit DryeLegacy.com for more information.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020