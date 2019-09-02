|
|
PAULK, Wayne Dickson Wayne Dickson Paulk, 71, died on August 24, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, GA on March 21, 1948. He attended Auburn University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in architecture and met Charlene Bunting, whom he married in 1972. He earned a master's degree in architecture from the University of Illinois. He worked for John Portman & Associates early in his career before starting his own architecture firm. Friends and family remember Wayne for his good humor and as a light-hearted individual who enjoyed making others laugh and loved music, art, his Auburn Tigers, and a good cigar. Wayne was preceded in death by Charlene Bunting Paulk, his wife of 43 years. Wayne is survived by his daughters Ansly Moyer (Drew) and Allison Gentry (Brandon); sister Marsha Moorer (Bill); brother Cary Paulk (Debbie); and their families.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 2, 2019