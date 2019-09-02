Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Paulk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Paulk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Paulk Obituary
PAULK, Wayne Dickson Wayne Dickson Paulk, 71, died on August 24, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, GA on March 21, 1948. He attended Auburn University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in architecture and met Charlene Bunting, whom he married in 1972. He earned a master's degree in architecture from the University of Illinois. He worked for John Portman & Associates early in his career before starting his own architecture firm. Friends and family remember Wayne for his good humor and as a light-hearted individual who enjoyed making others laugh and loved music, art, his Auburn Tigers, and a good cigar. Wayne was preceded in death by Charlene Bunting Paulk, his wife of 43 years. Wayne is survived by his daughters Ansly Moyer (Drew) and Allison Gentry (Brandon); sister Marsha Moorer (Bill); brother Cary Paulk (Debbie); and their families.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.