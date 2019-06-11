|
QUIGLEY, Wayne Stephen "Steve" Wayne Stephen "Steve" Quigley of Canton, Georgia passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 72 as a result of multiple complications following a heart valve replacement. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 16, 1947 to Samuel Quentin and Margaret Aiken Quigley. Steve is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol Putnam Quigley and predeceased in death by his brother, Jack Andrews Quigley and parents. Receiving of friends will occur on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 1:00pm - 2:45pm at Canton First Baptist Church followed by Funeral Services at 3:00pm. Interment will be at Cherokee Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canton First Baptist.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 11, 2019