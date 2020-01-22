|
SHIREY, Wayne Wayne Shirey, 64, of Cumming, GA passed January 18, 2020. Mr. Shirey was preceded in death by his son Joe Shirey and is survived by his daughters Hilary Shirey, Mallory Shirey Reid (Frank) and Raley Shirey; grandchildren Mabry and Addie Shepard, Josie and Cooper Reid; sister Pam Shirey Cannon and brothers John Shirey (Robley) and Mark Shirey (Vicky). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . The family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, 2020 beginning at 11 o'clock followed by the funeral service at 1 o'clock, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 22, 2020