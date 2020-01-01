|
|
STEED, Sr., Wayne Calvin Mr. Wayne Calvin Steed, Sr., age 97, of College Park, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Steed. He is survived by his sons, Wayne C. Steed, Jr. of College Park, Joe F. Steed of Vinings. A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 1 PM, at Westview Cemetery, with Minister James White officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 PM - 6 PM and Friday from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM at Parrott Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 1, 2020