Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Steed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Steed Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Steed Sr. Obituary
STEED, Sr., Wayne Calvin Mr. Wayne Calvin Steed, Sr., age 97, of College Park, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Steed. He is survived by his sons, Wayne C. Steed, Jr. of College Park, Joe F. Steed of Vinings. A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 1 PM, at Westview Cemetery, with Minister James White officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 PM - 6 PM and Friday from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM at Parrott Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -