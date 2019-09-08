|
|
STURGIS, Wayne Wayne Bryan Strugis, age 43, went to live with his Heavenly Father September 2, 2019 at 12:20 PM with his parents by his side. He was born August 24, 1976 at Northside Hospital and lived in Marietta, GA. He attended Sope Creek Elementary, St. Francis Day School 1991, Lockhart Academy 1995, and Full Sail University 2005 in Winter Park, FL where he graduated with a BS in Music and Entertainment Management. Besides music and working with sound equipment, he had a lifetime love of Scouting which started as a Tiger Cub, Pack 121, at Mt. Bethel UMC and advanced to Boy Scout Troop 1011 where he became an Eagle Scout in December of 1994. He worked at Bert Adams and Woodruff Scout Camps for several summers Bryan was baptized April 8, 2018 as a member of Mt. Bethel UMC where he belonged to a Men's Life Group, and volunteered his time with youth groups and church services as a sound technician. He is survived by his parents, Carren and Wayne Sturgis; his sister, Allison Summers of Sebastian, FL; three nephews, Robby Summers, Palm Harbor, FL, Sean Summers, Atlanta, GA, and Chandler Summers, Canton, GA; his uncle and aunt Michael & Sandra Sturgis, Canton, GA; his uncle Eric Jones and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Audrey and Howard Oldmixon of Acworth, GA; and paternal grandparents, Ann Sturgis Hughes, Guy M. Sturgis and George Hughes. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Wayne Bryan Sturgis Memorial Fund at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068 for the benefit of College & Student Ministries or Boy Scout Troop 1011. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 16, at 10 AM at Mt. Bethel UMC, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Visitation will follow.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019