WEBSTER, Langhorne Langhorne "Lanny" Tuller Webster, resident of Greenville, SC, died peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Lanny, daughter of Charles D Tuller, Sr., and Elizabeth D. Moorman, was born in Atlanta, GA on December 24, 1936. She attended Atlanta schools and graduated in 1954 from The Westminster School (formerly Washington Seminary), where she was class President. She attended Sweet Briar College in Amherst, VA. Lanny married William M. Webster, III on September 22, 1956. They had a lifelong partnership of love and shared interest. Lanny and Billy were outdoor enthusiasts who hunted and fished throughout the US and abroad. Lanny is widely known to have killed 23 turkeys without missing a shot. Lanny was a light of generosity and commitment to her community of Greenville and her state of SC. She served on the Board of Trustees of Christ Church Episcopal School from 1971-1974, 1988-1991, 1997-1999 and 2018 to the present. She was a long-time member of the Carolina Foothills Garden Club, serving as President from 1997-1999. She was a member of The Junior League of Greenville, serving as President from 1971-1972. She was a member of The National Society of the Colonial Dames of the State of South Carolina and served as its first President from outside the Lowcountry from 2003-2007 and was named an Honorary President of the NSCDA-SC, the highest honor that the society bestows. She served on the Board of Trustees of The Nature Conservancy of South Carolina from 2007-2017 and was named a Trustee Emerita in 2018. She was a member of The Assembly of Greenville and served as President in 1989, a member of the Debutante Club of Greenville and served as President in 1978, and served on the Board of Directors of the Greenville Museum of Art from 2013-2014. Lanny attended Christ Episcopal Church where she served for many years on the Altar Guild. Lanny was a devoted parent, grandparent and great-grandparent. She is survived by her brother, Charles D Tuller, Jr of Atlanta, GA; her two children, Elizabeth Webster Cotter and her husband Leslie A. Cotter, Jr. of Columbia, SC, and William Mendenhall Webster IV of Spartanburg, SC; her grandchildren, Caroline Cotter Moluf, Beth Cotter Thompson, Les Cotter III, Will Webster V, Lily Webster, Vinnie Webster and Liza Webster; great grandchild, George Moluf IV; and her devoted companion, Fussy II, who was always either by her side or in her lap. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to one of the following organizations: The Nature Conservancy of SC Lanny Webster Conservation Fund, 1417 Stuart Engals Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464; The Leonard Kupersmith Endowment Fund, Christ Church Episcopal School, 245 Cavalier Drive, Greenville SC, 29607; Partners in Agriculture (a Christian mission in Haiti) , 15 Sirrine Drive, Greenville SC 29605. A private graveside service will be held in the Christ Church Episcopal Churchyard. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.