Services
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 972-3155
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Weldon Latham Obituary
LATHAM, Weldon Steve Weldon Steve Latham, age 77, of Lilburn, GA passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020 in his home. Born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Jack Alan Bell and Dean Haney Bell. Steve received a bachelor's degree in Math and Economics at The University of Georgia, followed by his master's degree in Electrical Engineering at Georgia Tech. On June 25, 1979, he married the former Peggy Cecilia Hawley, and at the time of his death they had celebrated 40 years of marriage. He proudly served his country as a major in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was the founder and CEO of Applied Computer Systems, a company providing innovative software solutions for over 44 years. He was a member of Saint Luke Methodist Church. He had a passion and ability to build anything, including complex robotics, technology solutions, remote-controlled devices, companies, and most important to him, family. Steve was a devoted husband and father. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Alan Bell, mother Dean Haney Bell, father-in-law Cecil Franklin Hawley, and brothers Corwin Alan Bell and David Hawley II. Steve is survived by his wife Peggy Hawley Latham of Lilburn, Georgia, children, Allison Jane Walker (Greg) of Decatur, Georgia, Steve Thomas Latham (Stephanie) of Johns Creek, Georgia, Shana Cecilia Latham of Atlanta, Georgia, Amberly Dean Latham of Asheville, North Carolina, Mikayla Latham Birthrong of Greensboro, North Carolina, grandchildren, Zach Walker, Liam Walker, Tommy Latham, and Megan Latham. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3 PM, with visitation at 2 PM, at Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Snellville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2020
