Weldon Mcbee
1934 - 2020
MCBEE, Weldon Mr. Weldon McBee of Atlanta, Georgia, passed in his sleep on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born June 10, 1934 in Athens, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife and three children. Diane Ellen White, Reginald Stanley Caper and Dennis Demetrus McBee. Six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Viewing today 12 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, Graveside service Monday July 20, 2020, 11 AM, at Mount Harmony Cemetery, Mabelton, GA. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, Atlanta, 404-349-3000.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Harmony Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
