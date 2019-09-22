|
NEAL, Jr., Dr. Weldon Truman Dr. Weldon Truman Neal, Jr., 87, passed away on September 10, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Weldon was born on March 15, 1932, in Thomson, Georgia. He was the only child of Dr. Weldon Truman Neal, Sr. and Frances Reid Neal. Weldon served for four years in the US Navy, including 2 years aboard the USS Bennington CVA 20, prior to attending college at The University of Georgia. Dr. Neal completed his Doctorate of Dentistry at Emory University in 1963. Following dental school, he was appointed as a faculty member of the Emory University School of Dentistry where he worked for 18 years. Dr. Neal also served in the US Army Reserves, retiring as a Colonel in 1994. He completed his career working as a dentist with the Georgia State Department of Corrections for 10 years, serving in both Milledgeville, GA and Savannah, GA. Following his retirement, Dr. Neal and his wife, Jane, moved to St. Simons Island where they made many new friends and he was an avid golfer. In 2012, they returned to Atlanta and have resided at Lenbrook Senior Community where he was known and loved by many as a kind, giving, and loyal friend. Weldon loved all animals, especially Boston Terriers, and generously supported many pet rescues and other worthwhile charities. He was a devoted Christian, and most recently attended Christ Church in Buckhead. Weldon is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jane Brock Neal, their daughter Lisa Belcher, their grandchildren Daltrey Powers and Savannah Wright, and predeceased by their daughter, Melissa Jane Wright. There will be a Service of Remembering on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lenbrook Senior Community, 3747 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Canine Caravan Rescue, 1100 Kingston Dr., Atlanta GA 30342 or Covenant House Georgia, PO Box 94465, Atlanta GA 30377.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019