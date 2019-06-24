Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Weldon RICHARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Weldon RICHARDS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Weldon RICHARDS Obituary
RICHARDS, Weldon G. "Buddy" July 17, 1926 June 21, 2019 Weldon G. "Buddy" Richards, 92, of Tucker passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Buddy was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Cofer Brothers after 49 years of service. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is preceded in death by his wife Frances Richards, a granddaughter, Anna Richards, and his son-in-law, Michael Edwards. Survivors include his children, Sandra Edwards of Gainesville, Anthony (K.) Richards of St. Petersburg, FL, Vicky (Larry) Walker of Cumming, Alan (Becky) Richards of Lilburn, Terri (Randy) Armour of Flowery Branch, Alex (Kathy) Richards of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; brothers, Raymond Richards of Cumming, Rev. Gerral Richards of Alpharetta; sisters, Patsy Puckett of Cumming; Martha Wilkerson of Alpharetta; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services with military honors will be held Wednesday, June 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerral Richards and Rev. Bobby Padgett officiating. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingram Funeral Home
Download Now