|
|
RICHARDS, Weldon G. "Buddy" July 17, 1926 June 21, 2019 Weldon G. "Buddy" Richards, 92, of Tucker passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Buddy was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Cofer Brothers after 49 years of service. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is preceded in death by his wife Frances Richards, a granddaughter, Anna Richards, and his son-in-law, Michael Edwards. Survivors include his children, Sandra Edwards of Gainesville, Anthony (K.) Richards of St. Petersburg, FL, Vicky (Larry) Walker of Cumming, Alan (Becky) Richards of Lilburn, Terri (Randy) Armour of Flowery Branch, Alex (Kathy) Richards of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; brothers, Raymond Richards of Cumming, Rev. Gerral Richards of Alpharetta; sisters, Patsy Puckett of Cumming; Martha Wilkerson of Alpharetta; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services with military honors will be held Wednesday, June 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerral Richards and Rev. Bobby Padgett officiating. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 24, 2019