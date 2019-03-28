THOMAS, Jr., Weldon M. Weldon M Thomas Jr., age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Beth; sister, Toney Thomas; son, Kevin his wife Debra Thomas; daughter, Lynn Ayers; son in law, Rusty Ayers; as well as two grandchildren, Jack and Lainey Thomas. Weldon was born on August 29, 1941, in Birmingham, Alabama to Weldon, and Blanche Toney Thomas. Weldon and his family moved to East Atlanta when he was in grammar school. Weldon married Beth Lites, June 23, 1962 and together they had two children. He graduated from Georgia State University in 1968, with a degree in Business Administration. Weldon was a natural born salesman. His career started in the Metals Industry and ended in the Information Technology Industry. He retired in 2012 from Joe Powell and Associates with 25 years of service. In his retirement he enjoyed playing golf and telling tall tales at Summit Chase Country Club in Snellville Georgia. Weldon's quick wit and personality attracted many friends who always felt better when they were in his presence. Family, friends and other whose lives Weldon touched are invited to visit the family at Tom M Wages Funeral Home 3705 Hwy 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, Gwinnett Community Church, 2516 Five Forks Trickum Rd., Lawrenceville, GA 30044 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request that a donation be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary