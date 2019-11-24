|
LAWING, Sr., Wendell B. Wendell B Lawing, Sr. 99, passed peacefully Wednesday, November 20th at Briarwood Rehab in Tucker. Mr. Lawing leaves a son, Wendell, Jr. (Mike) He was preceded in death by his wife Mary and another son, Jimmy. Mr. Lawing was part of 16 Brothers and Sisters in Chattanooga, TN and was the sole survivor of his immediate family. He leaves Grandchildren, Julie and Brian Leto of Pasadena CA, David Barber of Hawaii and Eric and Brandi Barber of Suwanee. There are three grandchildren, Blake Barber, Hannah Barber and Bella Flad. Mr. Lawing was a US Army Air Corps Veteran and Prisoner of War from World War II having spent a year in captivity after his B17 was shot down over Berlin. He made 17 missions. Upon his return, they moved to Atlanta in 1945 and he attended Georgia Tech. Mr. Lawing was a Registered Civil Engineer and rose to the position of State Bridge Engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation over a 38 year career. Some of his hundreds of bridge designs include "Spaghetti Junction" in Atlanta and the "Cable-Stayed" Savannah River Bridge. He attended Briarlake Baptist Church, which he and his wife attended for many years after the Atlanta Baptist Tabernacle closed in 1991. One of his recent favorite experiences was to visit with the DOT design team, working on the I-285/GA400 Project. He was right at home with the experience and DOT professionals at that meeting-project tour. Wendell was a wonderful and kind Christian man and made friends wherever he went. It was a pleasure to have known him. A special note is offered for the staff at Dunwoody Place Assisted Living who cared for both Mr. and Mrs. Lawing in their final years. Services will be held at 11am Monday, November, 25th at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Tucker. Rev. Larry Sullivan officiating. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019