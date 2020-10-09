BROWN, Wesley Colin
Oct. 29, 1993 - Oct. 4, 2020
Wesley Brown of Atlanta, GA and Greenville, SC passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, stepping into the next world at peace.
Wesley was born in Atlanta, GA to parents Jeff and Terry. He was the third of four boys?the others Jeff Jr., Brady, and Grant. And yes, though there were heated disagreements, it is undeniable. He was the funniest of all the brothers.
In his early youth, Wesley attended Holy Redeemer after which he attended and graduated from Marist School (where he was voted by his peers Most Witty in his class). From there he attended Clemson University, graduating in 2017. Wes would be the first to tell you, Go Tigers!
Following graduation, Wesley moved to Greenville, SC to begin his professional career. During that time he lived with his brother Brady. Those were times his brother will forever hold dear to his heart.
Wesley loved to read. He loved to dance. Loved science fiction. Loved movies. Music. Trivia. Good food. Telling stories. But most of all he loved people. The list of those who considered Wesley their best friend is long, a true testament to his character. Wesley's love for his family and friends was unending. It knew no bounds.
His laugh. That utterly contagious laugh electrified a room. Every time Wesley laughed, the world became a better place, and boy did he laugh a lot.
To know Wesley was to know joy. Pure, unadulterated joy. Somehow he had an inside joke with every person he ever met. It was not a rare sight to turn and find him on stage giving an impromptu performance of Prince's "Purple Rain". Why? Because that is the kind of person he was.
A son, a brother, a friend, he lived his life the best way. A way we all could only hope to come close to barely achieving. We will all keep him in our hearts forever.
And we will smile when we remember him.
Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, the funeral Mass on Friday, October 9, at 11 AM, honoring his life will be limited to family members. For those unable to attend, please join us via live stream. The link to the live stream Mass will be posted here: https://evt.live/patchwoork/the-funeral-of-wesley-colin-brown
At a later date once it is safe to gather, we will be holding a Celebration of Wesley's life. Because there's truly so much to celebrate. There will be dancing, laughing, telling stories, and remembering all the good times. And there were so many good times.
In lieu of flowers, our family has requested donations be made to Everybody Wins, an organization that promotes children's literacy. Donate in Wesley's name here: https://4agc.com/donation_pages/ab8a9e92-eb4e-497d-8ad9-13b4913230af
Arrangements by SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society, 91 Andrew Drive, Suite 100, Stockbridge, GA 30281. www.southcare.us
