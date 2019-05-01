MCDANIEL, Jr., Wesley Wesley Burton McDaniel, Jr. (Burton), 63, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his family farm in Ringgold, Georgia. Burton was born on November 20, 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He grew up in Rossville, Georgia where he attended Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School, graduating Valedictorian in 1974. Burton was resident of Alpharetta, Georgia, where he attended Alpharetta First United Methodist with his wife, Judy. Burton is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, Christian, friend and cattle enthusiast. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Emory University with a Physical Therapy Specialty, and Medical College of Georgia with Doctorate of Medicine. Burton was frequently recognized for his talents in medicine with honors such as Atlanta Top Doctor for Physiatry. Burton was highly respected in the medical community for his medical skills, ability to solve complex medical problem and most importantly for his bedside manner and ability to take the time to sit and listen to all of his patients. Burton's passions included his family, raising award winning Santa Gertrudis cattle and Boy Scouts of America. Some of his many accomplishments included earning the rank of Eagle Scout and helping his sons, Wes and Will, achieve the same, a medical mission trip to Croatia during the Bosnian Wars, being a Master 4-H'er in wildlife management, Santa Gertrudis Breeders International's Breeder of Year for 5 years and the founding partner of the Official SGBI NuGen Project. In addition to earning the rank of Eagle Scout, Burton earned his Triple Crown after completing Philmont and Sea Base with each son (14 years apart) and the Northern Tier with Will. Burton is survived by his wife, Judy Moran McDaniel, son and daughter-in- law, Wesley Burton McDaniel, III and Jessica McDaniel, daughter and son-in-law, Ali McDaniel Hill and Justin Hill, daughter and son-in-law, Anna McDaniel LoBean and Drew LoBean, and son William Hayden McDaniel; grandchildren, Andi McDaniel, Wesley McDaniel, IV, and Andrew LoBean; sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia McDaniel Brooks and John Brooks; numerous brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors in Roswell, Georgia on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Dr. Don Martin officiating. A graveside burial service will be held at Salem Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Ringgold Georgia Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial donations to the Santa Gertrudis Youth Foundation designated to the G.O.A.L.S (Gerts Ongoing Advanced Leadership Summit). Santa Gertrudis Breeders International, P.O. Box 1257, Kingsville, Texas 78364. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019