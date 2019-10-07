Services
KELLER, Weslie Mae The service Celebrating the Life of Weslie Mae Keller will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Greater Springfield Baptist Church, 721 Jones Ave., N.W. Rev. Tracy B. Wheeler, pastor. The body will lie in state two hours before the service. Weslie M. Keller, age 100, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. After moving to Atlanta from her native Eatonton, GA in 1943, she was employed at the Bell Aircraft Plant (now Lockheed Martin). The greater portion of her working years were with Delta Airlines from which she retired in 1982. Those who cherish the memory of their beloved 'Aunt Mae' include: her niece, Ann L. Byars (Columbus), great-nephews William J. Lucas, Jr. (Jacqueline) and Patrick R, Byars; great-niece Dr. Alecia R. Lovelady (Edwin); and, other relatives and friends. Interment carver Memorial Gardens. Viewing today 3:00 PM 7:00 PM at Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Highway 138, S.W., Riverdale. www.dortchwilliamson.com. 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 7, 2019
