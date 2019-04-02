|
|
BANKS, Wessie Celebration Service for Mrs. Wessie O'Neal Banks will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 1pm at West Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 117 Akins St., Barnesville, GA., Her remains will lie in state at 11am until the hour of service. Burial at Sandhill CME Church Cemetery, Barnesville, GA. Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 10am-8pm family hour from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfunerahome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019