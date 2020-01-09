|
BROWN, Weyman Weyman Brown left his happy life on the evening of January 4, 2020 at the age of 85. He will always be remembered for his happy, welcoming smile and the twinkle in his eye. Weyman Vinson Brown was born in Atlanta August 28, 1934 to Horace Vinson and Genell Morris Brown. Weyman grew up in the Buckhead area and was in the first graduating class of Morris Brandon School. He graduated from Northside High School and entered the United States Army, serving in Korea shortly after the conflict from 1954 to 1956. Upon his return home, he attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity, and graduated from Woodrow Wilson College of Law. Weyman was employed with Georgia Power in the Land Department, where he was an active member of the Georgia Chapter of the International Right of Way Association. He is survived by Molly Bass Brown, his loving wife of 49 years, his daughter Molly Brown Strachan and her husband John, and his beloved black Lab, Janny. He is also survived by his son, Richard of Raleigh, NC, his brother Morris (Jana), sisters Janet Hill, and Gwen Farmer (Ed). His brother, Glenn, predeceased him. In retirement, Weyman and Molly enjoyed extensive travel throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. He played golf regularly with his lifelong best friends, and kept up with his many dear high school friends and family. The funeral service will be Saturday, January 11 at 1 PM. All Saints' Episcopal Church. 634 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30308. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to All Saints' Episcopal Church - his place of worship and solace for almost 50 years, or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020